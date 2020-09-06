Durham woman faces DWI charge after 2 pedestrians killed in crash in NC mountains

BOONE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Law enforcement authorities in a community in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains say two pedestrians were killed Friday night when they were walking on a designated crosswalk and a driver struck them.

Police on Saturday said the pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene in Boone.

The Boone Police Department has identified them as 52-year-old Tracy Marie Lindamore and 54-year-old James Leroy Lindamore Jr., both of Frostburg, Maryland.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Friday.

Police say 21-year-old Durham resident Madison Jane Mahagan was arrested and charged with driving while impaired.

Mahagan was driving a 2016 Nissan passenger car east on East King Street when the crash happened, according to a statement from Boone police.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the Mr. and Mrs. Lindamore and all those involved,” Boone police said in a statement.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.

The Boone Fire Department, Watauga Medics, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol assisted in the incident, police said.

