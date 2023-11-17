DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A federal jury convicted a Durham woman for several drug offenses and illegal possession of a firearm on Friday.

According to court documents, 46-year-old Carlisa Renea Allen was convicted in connection to the death of Joshua Skip Zinner on or about March 9. This resulted from the use of cocaine and fentanyl distributed by Allen, prosecutors said.

Allen was initially indicted March 28 and was tried on charges in a third superseding indictment filed Oct. 30.

She was charged in the following:

Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine hydrochloride, and conspiracy to distribute a mixture and substance containing detectable amount of fentanyl resulting in death.

Distribution of cocaine hydrochloride

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Prosecutors said the jury convicted Allen on all counts of the third superseding indictment after a four-day trial. She could be facing a 25-year prison sentence, and no less than four years of supervised release, as well as, fines, restitution and forfeiture.

Her sentencing date is scheduled for Feb. 13, 2024.

Allen’s co-defendant, Cye Leance Frasier, pleaded guilty on Oct. 25 to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine hydrochloride, and conspiracy to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl resulting in death. Frasier faces a possible sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

His sentencing is set for Jan. 31, 2024.