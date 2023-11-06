DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman who was killed in a Sunday morning shooting has been identified, Durham police said.

Twanda Shante Parker, 24, of Durham, was found shot around 12:49 a.m. near the intersection of West Morgan and Watts streets, police said. The location is right on the edge of downtown Durham, near Duke University’s East Campus.

Emergency responders took her to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Investigator B. Garth at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29313.

Anonymous tips can also be left through Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200.