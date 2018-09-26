Durham County News

Durham woman fulfills lifelong dream to appear on 'The Price is Right'

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - When you watched "The Price is Right" on Wednesday you may have seen a familiar face.

Grace Carnes says it was her lifelong dream to be a contestant on the show.

She wanted to be on the show so badly that she drove from Durham to Los Angeles this summer to make it happen. She even stopped in Oklahoma on her way to LA to pick up her mom.

Check out the video above to see how Grace did on the show.

