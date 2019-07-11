Durham woman hospitalized with serious head injury; cause unknown

Breaking News
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a woman was transported to the hospital following an incident Wednesday evening.

Police say a call came in around 5:30 p.m. referencing a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Duke Street and Englewood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a woman lying roadside suffering from a head injury.

The reported motor vehicle accident turned out to not be the cause of the woman’s injuries.

Police are not sure what caused the woman’s head injury, but they are treating the situation as “worst-case scenario”.

According to a Durham police spokesperson, the woman’s injuries are classified as “serious but, non-life threatening”.

