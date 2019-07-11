Durham woman hospitalized with serious head injury; cause unknown

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a woman was transported to the hospital following an incident Wednesday evening.

Police say a call came in around 5:30 p.m. referencing a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Duke Street and Englewood Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a woman lying roadside suffering from a head injury.

The reported motor vehicle accident turned out to not be the cause of the woman’s injuries.

Police are not sure what caused the woman’s head injury, but they are treating the situation as “worst-case scenario”.

According to a Durham police spokesperson, the woman’s injuries are classified as “serious but, non-life threatening”.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS 17 for the latest on the matter.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now