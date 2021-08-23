Durham woman killed in climbing accident at Pilot Mountain

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham woman was killed Monday afternoon in what officials said was a climbing accident at Pilot Mountain.

The accident occurred around 4 p.m. at the “Wall” area near the south side parking lot close to the knob of Pilot Mountain, according to Kevin Key with Surry County Emergency Services.

The 30-year-old Durham woman was with another person when she fell 90 feet to the ground, Key said.

There was no immediate cause for the fall.

Rescue personnel responded to the are and administered CPR but the woman’s injuries were too severe, Key said.

She died at the scene.

Key said similar accidents have happened in the past but with the person being killed.

The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

An investigation in to the incident is underway.