DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Misty Naholnik’s house on North Miami Boulevard in Durham doesn’t have just one bullet hole.

“You hear this tink or a pop and you don’t know where it came from. Then later realize it’s a bullet hole,” she said.

It has two.

“This would’ve taken me out. It also entered my home. So, it could’ve taken me out while I was inside,” Naholnick said as she pointed to a bullet hole.

It doesn’t end there. Her car’s front windshield was also hit.

“I was luckily not in the vehicle when this happened. This one happened when I was sleeping,” Naholnick said pointing.

She said this is all random and happened over the last several months.

Naholnick said the city bringing in ShotSpotter, a system that detects gunfire and reportedly speeds up police response times and saves lives, is a good idea.

“Especially if we are just going to try it out,” she said.

The ShotSpotter program is included in the proposed 2022-23 Durham city budget. It would start out as a one-year pilot program. It would cost more than $197,000.

The city manager presented it during Monday’s city council meeting, and it was met with both pushback and support.

“It can’t arrest nobody. It can’t say, stop, hold and freeze. None of those things,” one man said in front of city council members.

Another resident said the “technology is ineffective and causes more harm than good.”

“No tool is perfect, but we ask that you take the time to see whether if this is a tool that would work for Durham,” a resident said in support of ShotSpotter.

Perfect or imperfect, supporters like Naholnick, said something needs to be done.

“Just something to try out to save lives,” she said.

$568.9 million dollars is in the proposed budget and the final budget approval will happen on June 21st.