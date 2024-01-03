DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman plans to take herself and her husband on a cruise after winning a $100,000 Powerball prize.

“My husband and I will go on a nice vacation someplace warm,” Marie Ward said. “We will probably go on a cruise, maybe to the Caribbean.”

Ward matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in the Dec. 20 drawing. The prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit.

“It was really early in the morning when I found out,” she said. “I woke up my husband to tell him about it. “I was very excited.”

She bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website.

“I don’t buy tickets very often but the jackpot was growing so I just said, ‘Okay I’ll give this a try,’” she recalled.

Ward arrived at the lottery headquarters Wednesday to claim her prize and after federal and state tax withholdings took home $71,509.