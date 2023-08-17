DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A resident of the Bull City has been representing the U.S. as a player at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Masters 55 and 60 World Team Championships overseas this week.

Anna Frautschi of Durham played in the Alice Marble Cup as part of the Women’s 60 & Over division tournament that began on Monday and runs through Friday in Lisbon, Oeiras, and Estoril, Portugal.

Anne Frautschi, 64, readies her racket on the tennis court. (Photo courtesy Gabrielle Beamon)

The United States Tennis Association describes the tournaments as the tennis equivalent of the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup competitions, with top American tennis players representing their country in the 55 and 60 and over age groups.