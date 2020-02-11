Durham woman says some of her elderly father’s water bills were 10 times higher

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman is after answers after finding out the city of Durham had sent her father higher than normal water bills in the years leading up to and after his death.

Tanielle Brown’s father, Clarence Arledge Jr., was a Korean War Veteran who lived Durham for decades.

Arledge passed away in May 2019. Brown had been taking care of her father’s estate.

In December 2019, she was shocked to see that her father’s water bill was for $200, which she said is 10 times the amount it normally is.

“All of it seems very suspicious,” Brown said.

Brown then asked the city if she could see his past water bills. She discovered that 14 of his water bills since 2016 were more than $200, which she said isn’t right.

“He was 80-something and living in a one-story home. He’s not using that much water,” Brown said. “I just want answers. Because if my dad overpaid, even though he has passed away, I still believe that he is still owed and they should do something about it.”

CBS 17 went to the city of Durham’s water management department to get answers.

City officials said they are working to send a crew to look into what might have caused the spike in those water bills.

Officials said that, from there, they will determine if Brown needs to be credited money for those high bills.

CBS 17 has reported on previous issues that customers have had in Durham with their water bills.

In the summer of 2019, 3,000 water meters were estimated for an extended amount of time, which led to higher than normal water bills for about 600 customers who were undercharged.

Officials with the city of Durham said those customers will only have to pay for up to six months of back-billing. The rest will be forgiven.

While the city of Durham is taking steps to improve its billing procedures, some customers are still skeptical of the process.

“I lost my confidence in it,” Brown said. “It would be nice if they would just take the time and come door-to-door and kind of explain how our meter is actually going to be improved.”

The City of Durham posted on their website other steps they are taking to make sure the back-billing problem doesn’t happen again. Those steps include changing the way they deal with malfunctioning meters and setting a limit on the number of months they allow an account to be estimated.

The city said these customers can get assistance with paying these unexpected high bills.

To set up a payment plan, Durham water customers can call Durham One Call for assistance.

