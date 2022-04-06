DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman was shot and a child hit when a grill was thrown on Saturday night during an incident at a Durham Housing Authority complex, according to a warrant obtained by CBS 17 on Wednesday.

Police responded to a gunshot wound call just after 9:30 p.m. in the 1200-block of Wabash Street at McDougald Terrace, the warrant states. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a woman had been shot in the foot.

The victim told police two people showed up at the apartment and threw a grill and it hit her child before she was shot, according to court documents.

Multiple shots were also fired into the apartment and a search warrant was issued for the residence.

Two suspects were named in the warrant but neither has been charged at this time. The investigation is ongoing.