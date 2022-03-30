DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham County deputies arrested a woman for a shooting Tuesday night that left another woman injured, a news release said.

Police responded to a report of a fight and shots fired around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday along the 5800 block of Ridgeview Road. According to the news release, deputies arrived to find a large crowd and a woman who had been shot in the back.

Witnesses told deputies that the two women had been involved in an argument when one of them, 22-year-old Jameiah Michelle Burton, shot the other.

Burton remained on scene and was taken into custody, the release said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Burton was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries. She was released after posting a $250,000 secured bond.