DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman in Durham was shot early Wednesday morning, according to the Durham Police Department.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Briar Rose Lane, which is located in the Briar Green Apartment complex.

Police said she was transported to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was released.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.