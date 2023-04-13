DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman sought by authorities for two months has been arrested on a murder charge, police say.

Durham police said Thursday that Nicole Shaneece Greene, 48, was arrested Wednesday in Charlotte by a U.S. Marshals regional task force in connection with the shooting death of Gregory Newsome, of Durham, in February.

Greene faces charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon and was being held without bond in the Durham County Jail.

Newsome was shot Feb. 5 near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Durham police identified Greene as a suspect later that month.

Police say the shooting was not random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Kellar at 919-560-4440 ext. 29306 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.