RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman has won $100,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The North Carolina Education Lottery on Thursday identified Amarfis Lopez as the latest winner of the new Platinum game.

She bought her $20 ticket from Cross Creek Convenience on Guess Road in Durham.

She collected her winnings Wednesday at lottery headquarters and took home $71,016 after taxes were withheld.

Six of the eight $100,000 prizes in the game remain unclaimed, along with all four prizes of $2 million.