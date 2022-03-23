RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN)- Every Wednesday the Durham Police Department puts out its list of wanted individuals.

For the week of March 21, Wanda Martin was the department’s ‘Wanted Wednesday’ feature. The department said Martin had 29 outstanding warrants along with 82 charges. It said one of those charges includes abuse of trust of an elder/disabled adult and forgery of instrument.

Martin has been featured by CrimeStoppers in July 2020 and Feb. 2022. She was Durham’s No. 3 most wanted person in February.

A $2,000 reward is available for information leading to Martin’s arrest. Anyone who knows her whereabout is asked to contact Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. You can remain anonymous.

Furthermore, eight out of 10 of Durham CrimeStopper’s wanted person’s of the month are still unaccounted for.

The CrimeStopper’s most wanted is Jamal Solomon, who is wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Courtesy: Durham Police Department

Others who are some of the most dangerous on the list this month include: