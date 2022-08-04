DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman was able to get out of her stalled vehicle, just before an Amtrak train crashed into her pickup truck on the railroad tracks on Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. near the rail crossing at Ellis Road and Angier Avenue, Durham police said.

Alyssa Tatum was driving a Ford flatbed truck when she said it stalled on the railroad tracks.

Alyssa Tatum (Crystal Price/CBS 17)

Tatum said she put it in reverse to try to roll it back and get it off the tracks, but she said that didn’t work.

Shortly after that, she saw a train coming her way.

“When those arms went down and I saw that train, that was all it took for me to book it,” Tatum said.

She said she got out and ran just before the train hit her truck.

“By the time I got to the top of the hill right here, the train was going through the truck,” Tatum said. “Thank God, I was out of the truck and not in it. Anything could have happened. I just thank God.”

The intersection of Ellis Road and Angier Avenue was closed until about 6:45 p.m.

The Amtrak train had just left Raleigh and was headed to Charlotte when the collision happened.

Durham Fire Battalion Chief B. Baker

Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

Durham Fire Battalion Chief B. Baker

Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

Carolina Woodall was a passenger on the train when it hit Tatum’s car.

“It was just a big shutter, and I knew we had hit something, like some sort of car,” Woodall said.

Woodall and the other passengers waited for hours for another train to come pick them up and take them to Charlotte after the crash.

Woodall said she decided to postpone her trip to Charlotte and go another time. She called her husband to come pick her up in Durham.

“By now its going to be really late by the time I get to Charlotte, so it’s better I got another weekend,” Woodall said.

Durham fire officials said there were no injuries in the crash.