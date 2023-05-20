DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Kala Nwachukwu wears a few hats.

“I wear all these other hats, but when I’m not doing 9 to 5 from day to day, I want to talk sneakers,” she said.

Nwachukwu is a neuroscientist and the founder of The Kick Back Sneaker Expo.

“I wanted to build an environment where I could be surrounded by the people who share the same type of passion as me and unfortunately in the area at the time when I started it back in 2014, we didn’t have anything like that. So, that’s where I got the idea,” Nwachukwu explained.

CBS 17 first introduced you to Nwachukwu in April. She talked to us about sneakerhead culture and the multi-billion-dollar sneaker market.

Over the years she said the expo has grown so much that she had to move from the Durham Armory to the Raleigh Convention Center in 2022.

“I think when I first started off at the Durham Armory it was a humbling experience. I think I started off with about 25, 30 vendors and maybe 150 attendees. It’s crazy because I was looking back at the pictures not too long ago and I said, wow, I really thought this was huge at the time,” Nwachukwu said while smiling.

Last year, there were more than 150 vendors and around 4,000 people showed up.

CBS17’s Nick Sturdivant asked her if she was nervous about people being a little hesitant about coming out because we don’t know what’s going to happen with the economy,

“I do think with the economy shifting and with inflation I do think people are buying sneakers, but I think they are being a little bit more reserved and pickier about what they want to buy,” Nwachukwu said.

As the event continues to grow, Nwachukwu wants to keep the culture in the forefront.

“I really like to stay behind the scenes. I think most people don’t expect it to be a girl. Just because it’s a very male dominant industry,” she said. “So, when they do find out it’s me, they say I never thought it was you. I try to make it about the vendors. It’s not about me. It’s about the culture and the sneakerheads.”

The Kick Back Sneaker Expo will take place Saturday, June 17 at the Raleigh Convention Center from noon to 5 p.m.

Kick Back Expo link – Home | thekickbackexpo

Link to sneaker culture story in April – A look inside the world of sneakerhead culture (cbs17.com)