DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools will start the 2022-2023 school year by opening five year-round schools on July 18.

Holt Elementary, Pearsontown Elementary, Easley Elementary, Roger-Herr Middle and The School for Creative Studies will all begin the academic year next Monday.

The DPS Board of Education recently approved new start times for the 2022-2023 academic year. Start times for elementary, middle and high school will open at 7:45 a.m., 8:30 a.m., and 9:15 a.m., respectively.

In addition to the new start times, DPS also approved new updates to the dress code.

DPS will have 55 schools with the official opening of Lyons Farm Elementary School in August.