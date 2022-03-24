DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Durham and the Durham Police Department are taking eight weeks between June and August to hopefully inspire children, specifically between the ages of 9 and 13.

A news release today announced the official dates today for Durham’s Police Department Summer Camp hosted by The Community Engagement Unit of the department’s Community Services Division.

The camp aims to add structured youth activities to the summer months and to strengthen law enforcement’s relationship with participating youth and their families, the news release said.

“Campers will take field trips and engage in recreational, educational, and social activities with police officers and other campers” during the week-long sessions, the news release said.

The camp has two sessions in the months of June, July and August:

Camp 1: June 13-17;

Camp 2: June 20-24;

Camp 3: July 11-15;

Camp 4: July 18-22;

Camp 5: August 8-12;

Camp 6: August 15-19;

The deadline to apply is May 8 and all camps are free.

To download the application click here and in the blue box on the left hand side of the homepage, click Online Forms. Then click Summer Camp Application.