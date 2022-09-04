DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Clarence Garner isn’t just your average car guy.

“I fell in love with cars when I was a kid. And so, when I saw that a lot of guys were talking about cars on YouTube, it was something that I actually wanted to do as well. I found that it was a way to meet new people that were not just in my local area but people I could talk to across the world,” Garner said.

So, in 2017 he started his own YouTube channel.

Videos from Garner help people understand the car world before eventually buying one. He has landed 27,000 subscribers and thousands of views.

“On top of that, I go to local YouTube events or YouTube events in other states,” he said.

A big part of those events and his meets-and-greets is his car trailer.

“I wanted my audience to get an opportunity to meet me. So, any time there was a huge Corvette event going on or car event going on in the world, I will do my best to be there. I bought that trailer back in 2018,” Garner said.

He used it to haul cars. However, now it’s missing.

“I looked in front of me and the trailer wasn’t there,” said Garner.

A couple of weeks ago, someone cut the locks and took his trailer. He parks it at an office space near Pickett Road in Durham.

“I was like whoa. It was just there on Sunday, and this was on Monday. So, I walked up to that spot, and I was just shocked that it wasn’t there. It has been in that place for two years,” Garner explained.

After filing a police report with Durham police, Garner got the suggestion from a friend to start a GoFundMe page.

But he’s not just raising money for a new trailer.

“I love working in the community. I work in the Raleigh area and the Durham area. Every other Saturday there’s this thing called ‘adopt a block.’ There are kids there that live in the projects that we take food to, and we knock on their doors [and] play with them. I was actually going to use extra funds to bring in more food for that cause,” Garner said.

Garner said he also wants to help out the Durham Rescue Mission.

CBS 17 checked with Durham police about the trailer. We are still waiting to hear back. Garner said there are still no leads.

Link to his YouTube channel – (50) CGarnerSpeed252 – YouTube

Link to his GoFundMe – Fundraiser by Clarence Garner