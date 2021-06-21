Durham’s adopted budget includes 2-cent property tax increase, creation of community safety department

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham City Council on Monday night approved its 2021-22 fiscal year budget, which includes a 2-cent increase to the property tax rate.

The new property tax rate will be 55.17 cents per $100 in assessed value. Of the 2-cent increase, 1.38 cents will go toward paying for the $95 million affordable housing bond voters approved in 2019. Another half-cent will fund green infrastructure projects. The remaining 0.12 cents will go toward the general fund, a release said.

The owner of a $233,927 home, which is the median value in Durham, will owe the city about $1,291 in property taxes each year.

The budget will also fund the creation of a new Community Safety Department. It will work in tandem with police, fire, and other emergency departments, “helping them focus on the work they are best equipped to handle while helping the organization reimagine the way the community is kept safe and well,” the release said.

The new department will also oversee the City’s investment of more than $1 million in programs like the Bull City United Violence Interrupter Program, Project BUILD, and the Gang Intervention Strategy Initiative, the release noted.

Among other items, the budget will use $4 million to increase one-time funding for street paving, bringing it to $10 million total.

The entire budget can be found online.