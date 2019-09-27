Durham’s Big Sweep Litter Cleanup is just around the corner — sign up now!

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — If a clean community is important to you then now is your chance to join a neighborhood, park or creek cleanup ahead of Durham’s Annual Big Sweep litter cleanup.

The big day is set for Oct. 5 this year and online registration is now open. You can sign up here.

“Big Sweep volunteers make a positive impact on our local waterways,” said director Marvin Williams with the City of Durham Public Works Department in a press release. “Litter washes down from streets through storm drains and small creeks to rivers and lakes. Whether the litter is around town or makes it to a downstream water body, it is unhealthy for people and animals and is an eyesore.”

Last year, 539 volunteers removed 17,000 pounds of waste from 33 cleanup sites throughout Durham, the release said.

The Big Sweep is a collaboration between the city’s public works department, Keep Durham Beautiful and the Durham County Soil and Water Conservation District. Bags, gloves, litter grabbers and vests are provided for volunteers.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now