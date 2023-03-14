DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Bull City Pepper Company is recalling its “Death Rides A Bull” hot sauce.

Company officials say the recall is out of an abundance of caution after an undeclared trace amount of soy ingredient was found inside an apple cider vinegar used as part of the recipe.

The batch of impacted hot sauce is packaged in 5-ounce bottles and has an expiration date of Aug. 14, 2024. Its UPC is 00860002507354. That was the only batch affected.

The company said that there have been no reports of allergic reactions.

An investigation found that the problem was caused by “a temporary breakdown” in the company’s ingredient-sourcing and it has put a plan in place to notify its customers and fix the current labels.

New labels are being made to correct the issue with the recalled batch so the items can be made available for sale, according to the company.

If you have any of the recalled hot sauce and are concerned about soy allergies, officials said you’re urged to return the items or contact Bull City Pepper Company at bullcitypeppercompany@gmail.com or 919-236-3792 for a full refund.