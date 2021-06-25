Durham’s Bull City United program holds ‘safe summer’ event

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Bull City United program held a safe summer city event at Hillside Park in Durham on Friday. It was part of an effort to curb crime and gun violence in the city.

“I think it’s good that we hold events like this to give people more exposure so they can know that there’s things out there for them to do,” said Evelean Simms with Serenity Home Healthcare.

The event provided food, music, conversation as well as job, education, and mental health resources.

“I was on the other side of this program at one point in my life and this program has changed my life. We’re boots on the ground every day, trying to stop this violence that’s plaguing Durham,” said David Johnson, the Bull City United Supervisor.

The Durham County Department of Public Health also stepped up to provide vaccinations to those in attendance.

“It’s encouraging and when you see that the number of COVID cases have come down. That’s helpful, as well, and just to meet people where they are because some people just don’t have ways and means to get to us, so we should be able to come to them,” said Monica Johnson, the Senior Public Health Nurse Durham County Public Health Department.

Everyone hoping to make the community safer on all fronts.

If you didn’t make it out Friday the event will be happening again Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Burton School Park.