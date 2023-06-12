DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Already helping to distribute millions of diapers to families across the triangle, Madison Lewis wants to do more.

“My hope for the Diaper Bank is that we’re able to continue to reach more and more families exactly where they need and how they need out directly in their communities,” said Lewis, the chief administrative officer for Diaper Bank of North Carolina’s Durham branch.

A $100,000 grant makes that dream a reality.

The United Way of the Greater Triangle announced Monday it’s investing over $2.5 million in dozens of local nonprofits and collaboratives.

The Diaper Bank of NC will use the funds for mobile distribution.

“This is going to allow us to get more and more product, more diapers, more period products, directly to families,” Lewis said.

It’s called the Essentials Hub, which aims to remove barriers to accessing those products. The addition allows the bank to distribute more than 166,000 diapers to support nearly 4,000 people in a year.

“These are the true heroes of our community,” said Nick Allen, the United Way of the Greater Triangle chief program officer. “They’re on the front lines.”

The United Way received a 68-percent increase in grant applications compared to 2021. That process takes place every two years.

“We see more applications because of the need, but also because people believe in what we’re doing,” Allen said.

Now, Lewis said thousands more won’t have to miss work or school to get some of their essentials.

“My hope for the future is that we run out of business because everyone is provided with the supplies that they need to live happy and healthy lives,” Lewis said.

Just last month, the Diaper Bank of NC distributed over 600,000 diapers. Without mobile distribution, partner agencies pick up the products.