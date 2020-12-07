Durham’s first all-female county commissioners board sworn into office

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday, Durham swore in its first all-female Board of County Commissioners.

Brenda Howerton was selected as the board’s chair after finishing among the top five candidates in the November General Election. This will be Howerton’s fourth term on the board, as she was elected beginning in 2008. She previously served as Vice Chairman of the County Commissioner from 2012 until 2016.

Howerton is one of five women to serve on the Durham Board of County Commissioners, the first time the board has consisted entirely of women in its 139-year history.

Vice Chair Wendy Jacobs, who was also re-elected to her third term in November, joins Howerton.

Commissioners Nida Allam, the first Muslim woman to serve in public office in North Carolina and Nimasheena Burns, will be first time members on the board.

The fifth member of the board is Commissioner Heidi Carter, who was elected to her second term on the board. Previously, Carter was a member of the Durham Public Schools (DPS) Board of Education from 2004-2016, where she served as Board Chair for four years.