DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The first-ever dedicated Pickleball facility in Durham is set to open Monday at Piney Wood Park. The highly anticipated facility has been in development since 2020.

The facility features 12 courts with lights available until 9 p.m. Eight of the courts will be open daily for open play and four courts can be rented for leagues, individual play, lessons, and organized drilling groups through the Durham Parks and Recreation.

“This is a mission moment for DPR helping connect our community to wellness, the outdoors and lifelong learning,” said Durham Parks and Recreation Director Wade Walcutt. “Giving our community what they need is fulfilling; and when we can provide something new or for the first time, it’s truly special for everyone. We are excited to provide our first dedicated Pickleball facility and serve the countless Pickleball enthusiasts in Durham.”

The courts will be open for play and reservation at sunrise Monday and a formal dedication ceremony will be announced in 2024.