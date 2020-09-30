Durham’s Hillside High School closed due to ‘probable positive’ case of COVID-19; county extends elementary school closure

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools announced Wednesday that Hillside High School will be closed until Oct. 2 due to a “probable positive” case of COVID-19 in an employee.

School officials say the employee was working at the school during the administration of the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) on Sept. 26.

DPS says it will work with the health department and the College Board to assist in identifying individuals who may have come into close contact with the employee during the SAT administration, and the health department will reach out to those individuals to provide guidance on whether they should self-isolate or undergo COVID-19 testing.

Close contact is defined by the county’s health department as spending 15 minutes or greater within six feet. Free meal distribution at Hillside High School will continue as scheduled.

Hillside’s building will reopen on Friday, Oct. 2.

The Durham County Department of Public Health has shared new information with DPS indicating that the DPS employee working at Southwest Elementary School, previously believed at low risk of transmitting COVID-19, may have been infectious.

The health department says it is reaching out to those individuals who may have been in close contact.

Due to that, Southwest Elementary School’s closure will be extended until Oct. 9.