DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly a week ago, Durham police investigated the shooting death of a 19-year-old on Wabash Street.

That incident added to the list of the city’s murders.

According to the latest quarterly crime report from January through September, homicides are on the rise in Durham with 35 this year compared to 32 during the same period last year.

Police Chief Patrice Andrews is concerned about the rise in violence involving youth.

“Eight-year-olds, nine-year-olds, 10-year-olds — they shouldn’t be the perpetrators of crime, nor should they be the victims of crime,” Andrews said. “It’s not a normal, natural thing and it saddens me that this seems to be where we are right now.”

Juvenile criminal offenses skyrocketed through the third quarter of this year with 273 compared to just 66 during the same timeframe last year.

City officials hope to keep young people busy through programs and initiatives in an effort to curb a growing issue.

“It’s going to take more than you and your police department,” Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal told Andrews at Tuesday’s City Council work session. “It’s going to take an entire community to fix some of the problems that ill us. And it’s not rocket science.”

Another crime involving young people that’s on the rise is motor vehicle thefts. These incidents are up more than 150 percent from last year’s third-quarter report.

“Right now, we don’t have the capacity to do the things for our kids that we did five years ago and 10 years ago because i need to look out for my officers’ health and well-being,” Andrews said.

Meanwhile, there are some crimes that have seen a drop in the city. Those include robbery and aggravated assault cases.