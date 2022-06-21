DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham City Council approved the city’s $570.4 million 2022-23 budget that includes a property tax rate increase.

That rate increase will help fund merit-based salary increases for employees.

The approved budget includes a 0.6-cent tax rate increase from the previous fiscal year’s rate of 55.17 cents.

“The tax rate will generate a City property tax bill of about $1,311 per year, or about $109 per month, on a house valued at the median house value of $235,133 according to the Durham County Office of Tax Administration,” the City said in a release.

Funds generated by the rate increase will also help “general employees” with a 3-percent market-rate salary increase.

This is on top of the return of the City’s pay-for-performance merit system for all employees, both general and sworn.

The merit-based salary increases have been suspended the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information on the city’s newly adopted budget can be found here.