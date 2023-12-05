DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — You couldn’t miss the cheers and the packed house inside of Durham’s city council chambers Monday evening.

It comes as residents welcomed Durham’s new Mayor Leonardo Williams and council members Nate Baker, Carl Rist and re-elect Javiera Caballero during a swearing-in ceremony.

Now, former Mayor Elaine O’Neal, embraced Williams during the council’s transition. O’Neal served in the position since December 2021 and was Durham’s first female African American mayor. In her final words with the council, she thanked the community and the council members’ support. She noted Durham is in good hands.

During the ceremony, the council also announced council members leaving including Jillian Johnson and Dr. Monique Holsey-Hyman.

During his first 90 days, Mayor Williams told CBS 17 News that he plans to get to work right away — specially focusing on setting expectations and creating a positive culture within the council.

“My goal is to ensure that the community rebuilds trust with the council,” he said.

Williams said he also plans to fulfill all of the accessible capacities of the city’s boards, committees and commissions within his first days before setting his vision.

Looking forward, Williams noted he plans to make councilmembers’ priorities a reality while also focusing on expanding transportation, infrastructure and ensuring a strong local economy. He said his main focus will prioritize Durham’s youth and targeting gun violence.

“When we turn on the news, when we see that young black man killing one another, that our youth aren’t valuing one another, it gives us the right to prioritize that,” said Williams. “That is my number one priority to grab and embrace our youth at an earlier age, engage them so they’re not board, put W2’s in their hands so they’re occupying their time with skills that are building to make them a better person.”

Before continuing to Monday’s scheduled city council meeting, Williams selected to maintain Mark-Anthony Middleton as the council’s Mayor Pro Tempore.

Williams said he is not only excited to move forward but also excited for Durham’s future. He said, “I just keep reflecting on those who come before me and understand that those are the shoulders that I stand on and I’m ready to take on the task,” he said. “We’re going to think big and we’re going to do big things, and that’s going to require people to get a little comfortable with change– just a new way of thinking.”