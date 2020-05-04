Durham’s Northgate Mall closing permanently as COVID-19 brings ‘extreme financial difficulties’

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham’s Northgate Mall is permanently closing its doors – effective immediately, according to the mall’s parent company spokesman.

According to Jonathan Stewart with Northwood Retail LLC, the mall’s parent company, the effects of COVID-19 have brought “extreme financial difficulties” upon the mall, forcing its closure

He went on to say coronavirus has “changed the way we live and socialize.”

Operations on the interior of the mall are shut down permanently.

Tenants at the Shops at Northgate, on the exterior of the mall, will reopen when it is safe and appropriate at the guidance of state and local officials.

“We understand this is difficult news and want to assure our tenants and the community that this decision was not made lightly. We are committed to working with our tenants to provide relief for the duration of their leases and are connecting them with local small business support services,” Stewart said.

Northwood Retail LLC released the following statement to CBS 17:

