DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — While delivering the city’s fourth quarter crime report, Police Chief Patrice Andrews told Durham City Council members she felt like her department needed to do more.

By more, she’s talking about the Crime Area Target Team, or CATT. Andrews said the unit launched in April 2022 and is made up of eight selected officers.

“We really did take a look at their professional standards background,” Andrews stated.

The goal is to deter violent crime throughout the city and help relieve patrol officers along community engagement work.

However, between October and December 2022, CATT made 836 traffic stops.

“If we are going to do this kind of policing, how do we make sure we don’t create the same problems other cities have had? With these teams becoming dangerous to residents,” asked council member Jillian Johnson.

Andrews responded by saying that leadership within the department will ensure there are checks and balances.

“We did have a meeting with all of our specialized unit supervisors after what happened in Memphis because if we don’t learn from that tragedy, we are bound to repeat it,” said Andrews.

Similar concerns have been expressed about traffic stops in Raleigh. Activists called out Raleigh police after Darryl Williams died in custody following a stop in January. Officers were said to be “proactively patrolling” the area.

“The CATT team patrols in areas where there may be more African American community members that there are white community members. Just it would be the converse if they patrolled in areas where there are more white residents than there are African American residents. It does not mean or does not equate to biased policing,” Andrews explained.

Mayor Elaine O’Neal along with other council members spoke highly of Durham police and their efforts. They said they are backing the department.

Andrews said it’s important for people to report issues when it comes to negative interactions.