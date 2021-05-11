Durham program offers financial help to small businesses

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Durham is offering financial help to small businesses. Durham Business360 is a program offered by the Economic and Workforce Development office. It provides tools to start and grow a business.

Senior Economic Development Coordinator Brian Smith with the Economic and Workforce Development says the department and Durham’s Small Business Advisory Committee recognized that many businesses were unprepared to successfully apply for capital programs made available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This lack of a sound financial system hindered several businesses’ abilities to be awarded funds from national and local funding opportunities, including the Paycheck Protection Program and the Durham Small Business Recovery Fund,” Smith said.

Momentum Financial Academy is designed to help businesses become ‘capital-ready’ as the national and local economic recovery accelerates. Momentum Financial Academy will be held from May 27 through July 1 in six online sessions, each lasting two hours.

Business owners may also attend a virtual information session May 11 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Applications must be submitted by the Friday, May 14 deadline.

For more information about this program, click here.