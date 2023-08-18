DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Throughout last year in Durham Public Schools, at least five students were caught with guns on school campuses.

That’s just another concern for school resource training coordinator Corporal A. Boudreault and his team.

“We even bolstered up [training] this summer just due to the climate and the community and the concerns that parents have, as one would,” he said.

At Jordan High School, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office came together with Durham Public Schools to discuss the latest safety measures for the upcoming semester.

While students were off, school resource officers received additional conflict resolution and threat assessment training, among other preparations.

Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said they’re ready to hold kids accountable for crimes including threats on social media.

“Not only does it disrupt the school; the mental aspect of it weighs heavily on these young people because they deal with trauma day in and day out,” Birkhead said.

According to the sheriff, officers made no arrests and wrote zero citations this past school year. But SROs filed 39 juvenile petitions.

“We don’t want to criminalize their adolescent behavior,” Birkhead said. “We want them to be held accountable and so we’re going to continue to do that.”

In 2023, several Durham teens have been killed due to gun violence.

“The unfortunate part is that the offenders are younger and certainly the victims are younger,” Birkhead said. “And our school-aged kids are being impacted.”

That’s why he’s pushing students to utilize an anonymous tip line.

“It is a major concern, but we are happy to say that when our students are behind our walls, they’re safe,” DPS Executive Director of Safety and Security Eva Howard said.

DPS has 27 resource officers in 18 schools. And Corp. Boudreault said they’re looking at increasing that number this year.

“It’s very exciting working with the students and building the relationship and allowing them to see the actual person and not the uniform,” he said.