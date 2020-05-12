Durham’s Southpoint Mall reopens

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As Phase One of reopening continues in North Carolina, malls like Durham’s The Streets at Southpoint Mall are opening their doors again.

Starting May 12, Southpoint Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Mall officials say new measures have been implemented to help ensure the health and safety for all who enter the mall, including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions.

“We are working diligently to provide a safe, clean environment where people feel comfortable shopping, dining and enjoying their time,” a release said.

The food court seating area will remain closed. Food court tenants that choose to reopen will be available for carryout only.

Valet services, play areas, stroller rentals, and mall-operated carousels remain unavailable.