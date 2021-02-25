Durham’s Southpoint to require adult supervision for those under 18 on Fridays, Saturdays

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Because of a “recent interruption by unsupervised youth on weekends,” The Streets at Southpoint will begin requiring adult supervision for all guests under 18 two days per week, according to a release from the company that owns the Southpoint property. The policy goes into effect Friday.

The Streets at Southpoint will be launching a new “Parental Guidance Required” (PGR) program, according to the release from Brookfield Properties.

The PGR program will require all guests under 18 to be accompanied by a parent or “supervising adult” who is at least 21 years old on Fridays and Saturdays after 3 p.m.

“The PGR program will be strictly enforced throughout the entire shopping center property, including the exterior entrances,” the release states.

“The PGR program will be an added safety measure that the entire community will appreciate. Providing a safe, peaceful environment for guests and tenants is our highest priority and the PGR program will help us achieve this,” Patrick Anderson, senior general manager at the mall, said in the release. “We want to be clear that all are welcome at The Streets at Southpoint and at any time. We simply require that families shop together during certain times.”

According to Brookfield, “trained public safety officers” will be positioned at all entrances to check IDs of visitors who look like they may be under the age of 18 while PGR hours are in effect.

If a guest cannot provide a photo ID showing they are at least 18 years old then they will need to be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult in order to be at the shopping center.

The policy allows up to four “youths” per adult and the adult must stay with the kids the entire time they’re on Southpoint property.

Announcements will be made inside The Streets at Southpoint beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, thus “giving unsupervised youths ample time to complete their shopping or dining before PGR begins.”

Once the clock strikes 3 p.m., safety officers inside the shopping center will begin checking the IDs of those who appear under 18.

If a shopper has a valid ID then they will be given the option to wear a wristband indicating they’re old enough to be there without a guardian. If the person declines the wristband they may be asked multiple times throughout their trip to show ID to safety officers.

Valid ID includes a state-issued driver’s license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card or a passport.