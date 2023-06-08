RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Every year, Durham promotes its State of Our Streams campaign to educate the public about the health of its creeks and rivers. This year’s report is based on data collected from 23 sites around the city.

The report looks at fecal bacteria, clarity, nutrients and aquatic diversity in the water.

According to the city, its creek water was not as clear as it should be, aquatic diversity was not as strong as it should be and there was too much fecal bacteria. It also had too much nitrogen and phosphorous.

Because of this, the city gave itself a C grade. Its top sources of pollution were private sanitary sewer discharge, erosion and sediment discharge, city sanitary sewer discharge, improper yard waste disposal and petroleum spill.

Below are grades for individual rivers and creeks:

Little River: B grade for healthy and diverse aquatic life but too much fecal bacteria.

B grade for healthy and diverse aquatic life but too much fecal bacteria. Ellerbe Creek Watershed: D grade for too much nitrogen and phosphorous and too much fecal bacteria.

D grade for too much nitrogen and phosphorous and too much fecal bacteria. Eno River Watershed: B grade for healthy levels of nitrogen and phosphorous but too much fecal bacteria.

B grade for healthy levels of nitrogen and phosphorous but too much fecal bacteria. Little Lick Creek Watershed: D grade for a lack of aquatic diversity and having too much fecal bacteria.

D grade for a lack of aquatic diversity and having too much fecal bacteria. Lick Creek: C grade for healthy levels of nitrogen and phosphorous but too much fecal bacteria.

C grade for healthy levels of nitrogen and phosphorous but too much fecal bacteria. New Hope Creek: C grade for clear water but too much fecal bacteria.

C grade for clear water but too much fecal bacteria. Northeast Creek: D grade for healthy levels of nitrogen and phosphorous but unclear water, water, unhealthy aquatic life, too much fecal bacteria.

D grade for healthy levels of nitrogen and phosphorous but unclear water, water, unhealthy aquatic life, too much fecal bacteria. Third Fork Creek: D grade for clear water but high levels of nitrogen and phosphorous lack of diversity with aquatic life, too much fecal bacteria.

For the full report, click here.