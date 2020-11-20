DWI charge possible after pedestrian hit by car in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car Thursday night.

The crash happened around 10:11 p.m. along the 700 block of South LaSalle Street. Officers said the pedestrian is expected to recover.

The driver remained at the scene and may face DWI charges, but the investigation is ongoing, officers said.

No further information was available.

