DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A criminal investigation closed East Club Boulevard in Durham County near Interstate 85 for more than an hour Sunday night, officials said.

The incident was reported before 9 p.m. near an Exxon at 2407 E. Club Blvd.

East Club Blvd was closed from I-85 to Geer Street, including the exit ramp at I-85, according to a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials did not say what happened, but multiple evidence markers could be seen on the road.

Deputies were searching the road and also gathering evidence at a nearby Exxon gas station.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office would only say the road was closed because of a “criminal investigation.”

The road reopened around 10:20 p.m.