DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Families who live near Elm Street in East Durham are shaken up after a shootout erupted in the middle of a crime scene Sunday night.

Police had initially responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of Main and Elm streets on Sunday about 10 p.m. They found an unoccupied vehicle at the intersection that had been shot.

One man who lives nearby told CBS 17 that the gunfire was the “loudest he had ever heard.”

Officers had blocked off the intersection to investigate, and that’s when police said two cars drove into the intersection with their drivers actively shooting.

Police said two officers on foot started firing guns at the suspects, but the suspects got away.

Authorities said no one was hurt in the shootout, and police are still investigating if anyone was hurt in the unoccupied car they had initially come to investigate.

Police said there was a walk-in gunshot wound with non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital shortly after 10 p.m., but that it was unclear if that person was hurt in the vehicle at the intersection.

While police said no one was hurt in the shootout, at least one woman’s car window was shot out in her driveway along Elm Street.

Alice Walker lives in the Edgemont Elms community near where the shooting happened, and she said years ago a bullet hit the side of her home.

“That makes me feel really upset, because we are residents and we are homeowners trying to pay for our house, and we are not paying for something that people can come down our street and destroy,” Walker said. “The city leaders need to step up their game.”

So far this year there have been 357 shooting incidents in Durham, which is down from the 373 shooting incidents the city saw this time last year.

CBS 17 reached out to Mayor Elaine O’Neal for an update on Durham’s crime cabinet that she talked about during her state of the city address in April.

O’Neal didn’t get back with CBS 17 on Monday.

But Brenda Howerton, chair of the Durham Board of County Commissioners, told CBS 17 that the Durham crime cabinet has been meeting for four months now and that they meet once a month.

CBS 17 asked Howerton if the group has come up with any possible solutions to addressing gun violence.

Howerton said they are focusing on addressing affordable housing concerns, which she said ties into the problem with gun violence.

But people who live along Elm Street are calling for more immediate solutions, as they told CBS 17 that they hear gunfire in their neighborhood on a regular basis.

“I pray for my neighborhood every night and every day, I pray,” Walker said. “From city hall to the police station, we all need to come together. We need to make a floor plan for these kids.”

Durham police announced in April they were adding a second central unit focused on solving shootings in Durham. CBS 17 asked police on Monday for an update the progress the second unit has made in addressing violent crime, but we are still waiting for a response.

Durham’s next crime cabinet meeting is on August 12.