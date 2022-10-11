DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On a day following a series of crashes on Interstate 40 in Durham and Wake counties, another crash has closed I-40 in southern Durham heading into rush hour, officials said.

The latest crash was reported around 4:15 p.m. and closed eastbound I-40 near N.C. 55, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Traffic is backed up at least one mile in both directions, according to NCDOT maps and traffic cameras.

A traffic camera at the scene of the crash shows at least two vehicles crashed into each other near the median just east of Barbee Road, which is mile marker 277.

The highway is expected to be cleared by 6:20 p.m., NCDOT said.

Earlier, there were crashes on both eastbound and westbound I-40 near the border between Durham and Wake counties, according to NCDOT.