Educators rally in Durham for increased funding as budget stalemate continues

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Educators and their supporters rallied outside Lakewood Elementary School in Durham Wednesday morning, calling on state lawmakers to increase funding for education as the stalemate over the state budget drags on.

“A little over a hundred days without a budget to make sure our public schools in North Carolina are funded, and it’s time up,” said Turquoise Lejeune Parker, a teacher in Durham.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) vetoed the budget crafted by Republicans in the General Assembly in late June. Since then, the legislature has passed so-called “mini budgets” that have provided funding to various state agencies, including raises for state employees.

Before adjourning last week, the General Assembly passed another bill to give raises to educators. It passed almost entirely on party lines, with Democrats saying it doesn’t go far enough to compensate school employees.

The bill includes an average 3.9-percent raise for K-12 teachers over two years and would go to 4.4 percent if Democrats join Republicans in voting to override Cooper’s veto of the state budget. Cooper has pushed for average raises above 8 percent.

Educators at the rally in Durham said legislators have not been as responsive as they should have been to the demands they made when thousands of them marched on Raleigh in May.

“We’ve given a raise to teachers at this point. We’ve given them a raise in the budget, and we’ve passed a bill that would give them a raise even higher. It’s rare for me to see people protesting a raise,” said Sen. Ralph Hise (R-47th). “Really what you’re dealing with is particularly the teachers’ union, the NCAE, is not looking out for the interest of teachers. They’re looking to pass a political agenda.”

Cooper is weighing what step to take next. He could veto the raises the legislature just approved. In an interview with CBS 17 Wednesday, he said he’ll announce that decision later this week.

“The raises that the Legislature passed are totally inadequate,” he said. “That is not enough to attract and retain the good teachers that we need.”

Cooper said he’s willing to negotiate educator salaries separate from everything else in the budget. Another key sticking point has been whether to expand Medicaid, which Cooper supports and most Republicans have resisted.

He said, “A lot of legislators are gonna be hearing from teachers. They’re gonna be hearing from parents about the fact that with the money being available, that they need to invest in teacher pay.”

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now