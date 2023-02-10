DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An El Salvadoran man has been arrested and charged with human trafficking of an adult victim and promoting prostitution profits.

In late 2022, investigators with the Durham Police Department’s Special Victims Unit received a tip regarding a human trafficking in the 4200 block of Garrett Road.

The investigation led to the arrest of 55-year-old Yonic Antonio-Del Cid Arias, of El Salvador, on Jan. 26, police said Friday.

According to police, two victims were rescued.

Arias remains in the Durham County Jail with a $200,000 secured bond.

Durham police worked with local and federal partners to investigate.

If anyone has any information concerning this case or other human trafficking cases, please call Investigator Armstrong at 919 560 4440 ext. 29325.