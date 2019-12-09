Elderly Durham man dies after SUV leaves road, goes airborne and flips

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say an 86-year-old man died after a single-vehicle crash that happened last week.

Police say the crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Cheek Road.

The wreck happened when a 2005 Ford Explorer driven by Ernest Briggs of Durham, tried to drive along a curve and ran off the left side of the road, police said.

According to investigators, the vehicle ran into a ditch and went airborne striking a 1995 Lincoln Town Car that was parked in the yard of 1706 Cheek Road.

The Explorer then flipped, collided with a guidewire and rested on its wheels.

Police say Briggs was not wearing his seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Briggs was taken to a nearby hospital and was listed in critical condition. Sunday, police said Briggs died.

Speed was a suspected factor in the crash, according to investigators.

