DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Twenty-five percent of Durham’s school bus fleet will become electric over the next couple of years, but we’re digging deeper into if the district is ready for that move.

A grant from the federal Environmental Protection Agency is paying for 38 new buses, but district officials tell CBS 17 they’ve been preparing to go electric for a few years.

“We began three years ago with meeting with electric school bus vendors, but also importantly, understanding the requirements for the infrastructure,” said Mathew Palmer, senior executive director of planning and operations for Durham Public Schools.

Five charging stations are already in place, with plans for more charging stations over the next year. Transportation director Joe Harris says they’ll also train drivers and mechanics on how electric buses work differently than diesel, and the routes won’t run as long as their current buses.

“We make sure that any problems we may run into on the road, any concerns, hazards, detours, any of those things, we still have an efficient amount of energy to be able to get back to our charging locations,” Harris said.

Durham officials say they plan to have their first electric buses on the roads by the beginning of next school year.