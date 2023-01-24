DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Eli Lilly announced it is making a $450 million expansion to its Research Triangle Park manufacturing facility.

Officials said this expansion will also add “at least 100 new jobs in Durham County over the next five years.”

Brenda Howerton, the Durham Board of County Commissioners Chair, shared excitement for the expansion and what this means for the region.

“We are very excited about Lilly’s robust expansion here in Durham County, and what it means for the Triangle region,” said Howerton. “In the nearly two years that they have been here, Lilly has demonstrated the corporate model that we aim to encourage through workforce partnerships with the local schools and community college, investments in diverse vendors, and a commitment to environmental responsibility. By providing paid internships and apprenticeships, they will help prepare students for the project’s entry-level jobs that offer a career pathway. Just as important, Lilly has committed to an aspirational goal of $35 million investment in Minority and Women Business Enterprises to support diverse suppliers. We very much look forward to continuing this partnership.”

And Edgardo Hernandez, executive vice president and president, Lilly Manufacturing Operations, said that this will increase the rate that medicines are produced.

“Expanding our operations at Research Triangle Park will accelerate the rate at which we can produce medicines that patients rely on to address serious health challenges like diabetes. We’re on track to achieve the goal we shared in November 2022 of doubling incretin capacity by the end of this year, but this investment is key to ensuring even more patients will have access to medicines they need in the future,” Hernandez said.

Most of these new job positions are also expected to be entry-level, according to officials.

Governor Roy Cooper stated this just shows North Carolina is the place to do business.

“When companies already in North Carolina choose to expand here, it reaffirms our status as the best state to do business,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “Our strong communities and our dedicated, well-trained workforce will help Lilly continue to succeed.”