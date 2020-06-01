Employees stop attempted robbery by locking suspect inside Durham store

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– A couple of quick thinking employees managed to trap an attempted robber inside the store, the victim told CBS 17.

It happened at the Food Mart on South Alston in Durham.

The clerk told us that a person walked inside the store with a pipe under their shirt, saying it was a gun.

The person then demanded money from the register, the clerk said.

While the person tried to snatch money from the register, employees ran out and locked the suspect inside the store, the clerk said.

The suspect broke out the windows, but he didn’t get too far before police took him into custody.