Firefighters pull resident from Durham apartment fire overnight

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Fire Department pulled one person from the back of a smoke-filled apartment late Tuesday night.

At 11:14 p.m., the department was dispatched to a EMS call after a neighbor to the unit that was on fire at 200 E Umstead Street said there was one unit on fire.

Firefighters entered the unit and pulled the resident from the bedroom all the way outside. The resident was then transported to the emergency room.

Crews determined a fire on the stovetop was the root of the fire, following investigation, a release from Durham Fire Chief James Cole said.

The fire department said the overhead sprinkler system was able to extinguish the flames, but it caused water damage throughout the apartment and to the daycare unit(s) located below.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time, but Durham fire said they are currently in good condition.